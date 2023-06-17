Family honors, buries fallen East TN WWII soldier in home soil

A DNA test in Belgium identified Joe Vinyard who lost his life 79 years ago as a tank crewman in battle.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee soldier killed in World War II is finally buried back in home soil.

A DNA test in Belgium identified Joe Vinyard who lost his life 79 years ago as a tank crewman in battle. On Saturday, family members and the community gathered to honor his life and sacrifice.

Millions of Americans served in World War II and thousands never came home. Soldier Joe Vinyard is one of the men who sacrificed his life for his country.

"He was my uncle, and of course, he was killed in World War II," Faye Eblen, Vinyard's niece, said. "He's been missing now these many years and I declared him dead."

But a DNA test changed that. Decades later, the remains were tested and compared with DNA from a sister to make the match. The remains were accounted for last year through the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Connie Jeckell, Vinyard's other niece, recalled when her mother talked about Vinyard and the life he had before going to the war.

"I can remember mom talking about when they would walk to school in the mornings that he would hold her hand," she said. "And sometimes on the really cold morning, she even had memories that they would stop and he would build a little fire so that she could warm her feet and her hands."

The military saluted Vinyard as he was buried with a folded flag honoring his sacrifice. In a celebration of life, he is finally back home where he belongs.