Veterans Day city closings and commemorative ceremonies

COSA offices will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. A commemorative ceremony to honor veterans will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Fairmount Cemetery.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Observed each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans.

The public is invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Avenue N.

Most City offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no interruption of garbage collection or landfill operations.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Among the City operations closed Nov. 11 are: Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center and the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

The Women, Infants & Children (WIC) office will also be closed Friday. As a reminder, the WIC clinic is still undergoing renovations and staff is continuing to work remotely during the process. Anyone needing to renew or apply for WIC services can call 325-657-4396 or email wic@cosatx.us. Applications are also available online at texaswic.org.