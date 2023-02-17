Two U.S. Coast Guard cutters return from Caribbean patrols

The 108 crew members on board USCGC Legare and the 100-member crew of USCGC Seneca arrived at the ship's homeport on Friday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Coast Guard Base Portsmouth saw two more homecomings.

Both vessels are 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutters. Legare spent the last two months in the Florida Straits and the Caribbean Sea while Seneca had a shorter patrol of 24 days in the Caribbean.

The Coast Guard said that Legare's crew helped counter-drug operations and intercepted more than 1,300 migrants at sea.

Coast Guard officials said at one point, Legare's crew located and rescued 396 people who were on a single, overcrowded 50-foot vessel. The crew reportedly rescued people from a total of 23 different unseaworthy vessels while it was on patrol.

The crew of Seneca, meanwhile, "supported Joint Interagency Task Force – South and worked alongside the U.S. Air Force to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics during two law enforcement cases," the Coast Guard said.