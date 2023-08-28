A shooting on the campus of UNC prompted multiple lockdowns at schools, hospitals and surrounding areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UPDATE: UNC Police will hold a press conference at 5:45 p.m. at The Carolina Inn.

A person who is considered armed and dangerous grabbed national attention on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday.

What happened?

A report of shots fired on campus in Caudill Laboratories came in right after 1 p.m., according to the university.

Where did it happen?

Officials said it happened at Caudill Laboratories on the University of North Carolina campus.

Who is armed and dangerous?

UNC police said the suspect below was taken into custody around 2:38 p.m.

Are there any injuries?

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Are classes canceled?

Classes for UNC-Chapel Hill are canceled for the remainder of the day and avoid Caudill Labs, according to the university.

We will update this story when we learn more.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.