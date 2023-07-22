TEXAS PRIDE: New 'Carnival Jubilee' line unveils Texas star displayed on bow of ship

“The Texas star on Carnival Jubilee’s bow is a symbol of our commitment to the Port of Galveston," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line said.

MIAMI, Florida — Get ready to set sails Texas! Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Carnival Jubilee, marked a key construction milestone as it floated out of the dock at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.

It revealed an important feature of its design: a Texas star proudly displayed on the bow.

“The Texas star on Carnival Jubilee’s bow is a symbol of our commitment to the Port of Galveston. As the first cruise line to sail year-round from Galveston, we have a long history with the community, and our next new ship is our latest investment in support of the local economy’s impressive growth while delivering innovative experiences for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Hundreds of spectators gathered at the shipyard to get the world’s first look at the newest Carnival ship, and also got a taste of Texas.

A fun tailgate-style party, complete with snacks and beverages from Carnival partner PepsiCo, accompanied the ship’s float out.

The Carnival Jubilee is moving on to its next phase of construction alongside the shipyard’s outfitting pier.

Over the weekend, Carnival Jubilee will cast off from the pier to conduct various tests on the bow thrusters and stabilisers.

The sea trials are scheduled for November.

Some of the entertainment that will be featured onboard are the Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, including the next iteration of the first roller coaster at sea, BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster.

There will be six fun-filled zones, two of which are completely unique to the ship and imaginatively themed to celebrate the ocean, offer extensive dining, beverage and entertainment options.

The ship will sail year-round on the Western Caribbean itineraries beginning in late December – though she will not be the first Carnival Jubilee to sail from Galveston.

Like her sisters, the ship shares a name with a classic Carnival ship, and the first Carnival Jubilee sailed from Galveston back in 2002.

The new Carnival Jubilee is four times larger than her predecessor and will bring four times the fun for Carnival guests to enjoy and soak up the sun!