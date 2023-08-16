New crosswalk system installed near Lamar Elementary

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new crosswalk system has been installed at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Dominion Ridge, at the railroad crossing near Lamar Elementary. The system, called a Hawk System (High Intensity Activated Crosswalk System), is designed for crosswalks with a high volume of pedestrians and helps provide them with a safer route, according to a City of San Angelo press release.

When the hand symbol appears signaling to the pedestrian not to walk, the motorist will see a flashing yellow signal then a solid yellow signal warning them to slow down. A red signal afterward indicates to the motorists to stop as pedestrians are instructed to walk while the time counts down. The pedestrian must press the button for service otherwise the signal will remain dark. Drivers are clear to proceed if there are no signals.