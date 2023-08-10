New mural coming to the San Angelo Visitor Center

Sharon Flippin was chosen to create the mural, which she plans to begin Sept. 1.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Visitor Center is about to get a lot more colorful, courtesy of local graphic designer and artist Sharon Flippin.

Flippin was picked by the Chamber of Commerce to paint a mural on a wall in the gift shop after a “meticulous process by the selection committee,” according to a Chamber press release, Flippin’s submission “stood out as the perfect embodiment of San Angelo's vibrant spirit and rich cultural, and Western heritage.”

The announcement was made Thursday morning at the Visitor Center.

“The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is proud of San Angelo’s designation as the ‘Visual Arts Capital of Texas’,” Chamber of Commerce President Walt Koenig said. “This mural project in our world-famous visitor’s center will not only celebrate this designation but will also inform visitors of our rich history and of the great things to do in our city."

The mural will be tricky because the wall it will be painted on is slightly curved, but Flippin believes the process is more preparation than anything else. “Like any job, it’s the prep work. You do the prep work and then the final project is the fun part, the easy part,” Flippin said.