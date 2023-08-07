New San Angelo ISD employees receive tailgate-style welcome

The celebratory event took place in the San Angelo Stadium parking lot and kicked off "three days of professional learning support and development."

San Angelo ISD welcomed approximately 120 new SAISD professionals to the district during the annual New to the SAISD Team Tailgate on Tuesday.

According to an SAISD press release, the tailgate-style, celebratory event took place in the San Angelo Stadium parking lot and kicked off three days of professional learning support and development. ”This is one of our favorite annual events,” said Dr. Farrah Gomez, SAISD deputy superintendent and chief academic officer. “The energy and enthusiasm is contagious. It sets the tone for our entire school year with our new professionals.”

SAISD campuses and departments participated in the event, cheering on the educators and staff and welcoming their new campus or department team members to the district, and in some cases, to the San Angelo community. Almost 40 local businesses and organizations also attended the tailgate to welcome and show their support of the new SAISD team members. Some attendees included SAISD Board of Trustees, Angelo State University, Howard College, DESK (Donate Educational Supplies for Kids), Shannon Health and La Esperanza Clinic.

“In SAISD, we always say we have the best community partners,” said Dr. Gomez. “This is evident at the tailgate where we not only welcome new professionals to SAISD, but to the entire community of San Angelo. Our staff are greeted with a warm welcome and sunny disposition by all of our community partners."