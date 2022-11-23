Operation Blue Santa set to bring Christmas joy to children

This year's event marks the 16th year the 'shop with a cop' program has brought smiles to San Angelo children.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Operation Blue Santa, hosted by the San Angelo Coalition of Police, is set to be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Walmart Supercenter on 29th Street.

Children from the San Angelo Independent School District and TLCA will be given the opportunity to Christmas shop with the officers.

Since 2007, the San Angelo Coalition of Police has helped children in San Angelo have a brighter Christmas with the Operation Blue Santa program.

As of 2019, more than 500 children have benefited from the program and had a Christmas they may not have had without the help.

Each year, the San Angelo Independent School District and TLCA are contacted by SACOP and asked to make the selections of students most in need.

"This I look forward to this every year," Officer Raymond Francis, project coordinator, said. "Just because of the amount of happiness, the laughter... It's a combination of everything. There's not one word to explain how you feel once it's over and done with."