Organized crime investigation in Sweetwater leads to four arrests

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated.

SWEETWATER, Texas — Law enforcement in Nolan County have arrested three suspects connected to an ongoing organized crime investigation.

In December 2022, the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a report of a theft at Tractor Supply. Upon further investigation, it was determined that several suspects committed a series of thefts at this location and other stores in Sweetwater and other cities in Texas. Investigators believe the stolen tools were being sold, traded and pawned.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Sweetwater Police Department worked with Texas Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Nolan County Sheriff’s Office to execute felony engaging in organized criminal activity warrants.

According to a Sweetwater PD press release, upon execution of these warrants, officials recovered between $60,000 and $100,000 in property, three firearms were seized — one of which was reportedly stolen.

Below are the details of the arrest of each suspect.

Ira Mavin Dickey, 72, engaging in organized criminal activity, third-degree felony

Krystel Magee, 39, engaging in organized criminal activity, third-degree felony

Johnny Lee Wells, 54, engaging in organized criminal activity, third-degree felony

Jay Lebretton, 30, engaging in organized criminal activity, third-degree felony