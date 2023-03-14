Pay-by-phone processing fee increased for Abilene utility customers

The processing fee does not increase the city’s revenue.

ABILENE, Texas — According to a City of Abilene press release, starting March 6, utility customers will see a slight increase when they pay their bill by credit card over the phone.

A credit card processing fee is collected for over-the-phone payments by a third-party vendor. The processing fee does not increase the city’s revenue.

Previously, those who paid their bill by calling 325-676-6405 were charged a minimum credit card fee of $2.25.

The minimum amount increased to $2.95 because of price adjustments by the vendor. The rate change affects anyone paying $100 or less.

Telephone customers whose bills exceed that amount will continue to pay a 2.95% processing fee, meaning their fee amounts should not be affected.