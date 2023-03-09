Police investigation in San Angelo leads to arrests for multiple crimes

Members of the SAPD Anti-Crime Units conducted surveillance at a local hotel on two wanted subjects.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Wednesday, members of the SAPD Anti-Crime Units conducted surveillance at a local hotel on two wanted subjects, Macario Perales, 36, and Christina Eurestee, 41. As officers were conducting surveillance they observed Perales and Eurestee to be loading items from a vehicle to a U-Haul trailer.

Officers approached Eurestee and Perales to take them into custody for their outstanding warrants. During the investigation, Perales was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine. Officers also located a revolver inside the vehicle within plain view.

According to a SAPD press release, officers developed probable cause for the vehicle and the U-Haul trailer and were able to link items inside connected to a burglary of habitation in the 2800 block of Southland that had not yet been reported stolen.

It was learned that during the report of the burglary of habitation a 2022 Ford Bronco was also taken. The owner was able to locate the vehicle by GPS and it was recovered in the 3800 block of Arden Road and officers were able to retrieve the majority of the stolen property to the rightful owner.

Macario Perales and Christina Eurestee were both transported to the Tom Green County Jail. Perales was charged with manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and a US Marshall Hold.

Eurestee was arrested for credit card or debit card abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court.