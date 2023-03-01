Police pursuit in Abilene leads to drug arrest

The driver had thrown items out of the vehicle that were later recovered by officers and field-tested positive for illegal drugs.

ABILENE, Texas — At just past 4 p.m. Wednesday, an officer located a person driving in a stolen vehicle in north Abilene.

A male was driving a silver 2012 Dodge Ram pickup in the 100 block of East Overland Trail. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver did not stop and fled north on West Lake Road.

He led officers in a low-speed chase until he eventually stopped in the 7400 block of West Lake Road near Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery.

The driver had thrown items out of the vehicle that were later recovered by officers and field-tested positive for illegal drugs.