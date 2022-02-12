11% of Austin voters cast their ballot during early voting for runoff election

As of Dec. 9, 70,656 ballots had been cast in the runoff election.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has now ended in the runoff election as Austinites decide on the city's next mayor and a few city council seats.

Just over 11% of eligible voters cast their ballot during the early voting period. The Travis County Clerk's Office shows that a total of 70,656 votes were cast. That amounts to 11.27% of registered voters.

Out of those, 8,930 mail-in ballots were counted. No limited ballots had been counted.

Early voting for the runoff election ended on Friday, Dec. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Austin voters are casting ballots again to decide who will be the city's next mayor. Only Celia Israel and Kirk Watson are on the mayor ticket as neither one of them secured more than 50% of the vote in the November election.

In November, Israel pulled in 40% of the vote while Watson brought in 35%.

KVUE hosted a debate between Watson and Israel on Monday, Dec. 5, to help voters make an informed decision when they head to the polls. Learn more about the debate here.

Austin voters are also voting on three city council seats in the runoff election. Candidates in District 3, District 5 and District 9 are on the ballot as the candidates in those races also fell below the majority threshold.