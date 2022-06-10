Who is Beto O'Rourke and what does he stand for?

Beto O'Rourke is the Democratic nominee for Texas governor in 2022.

HOUSTON — Beto O'Rourke is running for governor in 2022. He's going against Gov. Greg Abbott, his Republican opponent.

O'Rourke, 50, served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019. He was also a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

O'Rourke was born into a political family. His father, Pat O'Rourke, served in public office in El Paso as County Commissioner and County Judge.

Background

Robert Francis O'Rourke was born in El Paso in 1972. His family gave him the Spanish nickname "Beto" to distinguish him from his grandfather, who has the same name.

O'Rourke went to Columbia University. He graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature. He is also fluent in Spanish.

Music career

O'Rourke played bass guitar and drums in some bands during his college years. He played in bands Swipe, Foss and Swedes.

Family

O'Rourke is married to Amy O’Rourke and together they are raising Ulysses, Molly and Henry in El Paso’s historic Sunset Heights, according to his website.

Stance on abortion

According to his website, O'Rourke believes all "Texans deserve the freedom to make their own decisions about their own body, their own health care, and their own future."

He calls the Texas Heartbeat Act, which Abbott signed into law in 2021, the "most extreme abortion ban" in the country.

Stance on firearms

According to his website, O'Rourke said he wants to "change how easy it is for people to use firearms irresponsibly."

He calls the permitless carry law in Texas dangerous. He said he will repeal the law if he's elected governor.

Stance on border security

According to his website, "guaranteeing safety and security at our border is at the top of my priorities. Texas should be the leader in building a safe, legal, orderly immigration system that meets the needs of our state and country. No state has more to gain or lose."