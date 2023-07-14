California bans state-funded travel to anti-LGBTQ+ U.S. states

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday he added Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming to the list for a total of 26 states, but some are working to reverse the ban.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California now bans state-funded travel to most U.S. states because of their anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday morning he added Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming to the list for a total of 26 states, but top Democratic lawmakers are working to reverse the ban.

Friday morning State Senate Leader Toni Atkins spoke about her legislation to get rid of the ban altogether. She says it only harms the LGBTQ+ community by isolating members in those states and prevents the ability to do research in those areas.

Still, Atkins is the first to admit she doesn’t like what the 26 states are doing.

“We're living in extremely polarizing times with the LGBTQ+ community under attack by extremist politicians and commentators,” she said.

But she doesn’t think banning travel to them is the solution.

“Under current California law, we can't even go there to help or to support those who may be feeling under attack, nor can we get there to help widen understanding. That's why this legislation, SB 447 [or] the BRIDGE Project, is so important,” said Atkins.

In addition to reversing the ban, her proposal would create a nonpartisan education and marketing campaign promoting California’s inclusion and acceptance. She’s also supporting a constitutional amendment that would make marriage a fundamental right. Voters will have the chance to weigh-in in Nov. 2024.

“I'm glad that most of you probably don't know what it feels like to have your life, your liberty, and pursuit of happiness put up for a vote,” said Atkins.

California’s constitution currently has language in it banning same-sex marriage because of a 2008 voter initiative. While it was overturned by the Supreme Court, California officials now want the language removed.

The Senate passed the measure Thursday with a 36-0 vote with some, like Senator Brian Dahle, choosing not to support it.

“I want you to see my heart. This is not a judgment on you or your freedoms. This is a judgment against me and my own faith, and what I believe I need to do to respect what I believe I will be held accountable for. I hope you can understand that. To all my very close friends, I'm not judging anybody,” said Dahle.

Because ACA 5 is a constitutional amendment, the governor doesn’t need to sign off on it. It already passed the Assembly and the Senate, so it will be on the 2024 ballot.