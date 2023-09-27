Dallas Republican Party shares thoughts, some call for resignations after Mayor Eric Johnson switches political party affiliation

During Dallas City Council public comment, one man told Mayor Eric Johnson he's "fired."

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — There's been a lot of chatter in state and local politics since Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced he is now a Republican.

The former Democrat made the announcement in a Wall Street Op-Ed earlier this month. It said, in part:

"...after securing 98.7% of the vote in my re-election campaign this year—I have no intention of changing my approach to my job. But today I am changing my party affiliation. Next spring, I will be voting in the Republican primary. When my career in elected office ends in 2027 on the inauguration of my successor as mayor, I will leave office as a Republican."

Wednesday was the first Dallas City Council meeting held since the announcement.

"You tricked us, Eric," one man said. "You tricked us, man."

The same man asked if Mayor Johnson's church was "in" on the mayor's decision to switch parties.

"Your minister was here a few weeks ago. Was your church involved in this... Republican and Democrat...?" the man asked. "Did your pastor know that you were a Republican playing as a Democrat? Was your church involved in this scam?"

Those who spoke in opposition to the mayor's decision took advantage of the three minutes allotted to them, including Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson. Jefferson, who is currently running for Dallas County Democratic Chair, said he tried to run against Mayor Johnson in the last election. During his time to speak during public comment, he accused the mayor of corruption and election fraud.

"It's time to step down and allow our city to move forward. The people need good leadership," Jefferson said. "Eric, you're bad leadership."

He went on to say that Mayor Johnson would not have been elected if he had "been honest," calling him a "horrible person."

Not everyone agrees with views expressed on the council floor Wednesday. The Dallas County Republican Party told WFAA they're thrilled with Mayor Johnson's decision and have regularly supported him in his role.

"We're happy to have him join our team, as we would be for anyone who doesn't feel they have a home at the Democratic Party anymore," Jennifer Stoddard Hadju, Chair of the Dallas County Republican Party said.

The mayor has also received support from the state level. Governor Greg Abbott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, his approval, saying:

"Texas is getting more Red every day. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson switches to Republican Party. He's pro law enforcement and won't tolerate leftist agendas. Two of the 10 largest cities in America now have Republican Mayors and they are both in Texas."

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick followed, posting on X:

"My very good friend Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced he is switching to the Republican Party. He is a good man. Welcome to our party."

Stoddard Hadju said this may encourage people affiliated with other parties to look toward the GOP.

"This might show other Democrats, or Independents, for that matter, who are not happy with their current party affiliation, 'well, maybe I should take a look at the Republicans. Maybe I should see if they're offering the kind of policies that would make me happier'," Stoddard Hadju said.

Rumors that Mayor Johnson's intent is to later run for a state position. Jefferson noted this during his time for public comment at City Council Wednesday.

"Rumors that the mayor's intentions is to run for state office has overshadowed his commitment to being the Mayor of Dallas," Jefferson said. "The people of Dallas deserve a Mayor who puts their interests above all."

“Eric Johnson, you're fired," Jefferson said. "It's time for you to resign."

Stoddard Hadju said she is unsure of the Mayor's future plans, but confirms that rumors are swirling and that Republicans had hoped Johnson would join the Republican party for a while.

"I think most Republicans have been supportive of his role as Mayor, thus far," said Stoddard Hadju.