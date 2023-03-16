DeSantis touts Florida's response to COVID-19 pandemic 3 years later

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo joined the governor.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Thursday morning in Winter Haven to mark three years since the U.S. encouraged a "Slow the Spread" approach to COVID-19.

DeSantis spoke at The Fire Restaurant located on West Central Avenue in Winter Haven. He lauded Florida's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the stark contrast between the Sunshine State and many other states across the country when it came to lockdowns, school closures and masking and vaccine policies.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, as well as small business owners and students, joined the governor.

Referring to the federal government's response to COVID at the time, while President Donald Trump was in office, DeSantis said, "They were wrong about almost everything. They were wrong about lockdowns, remember they said that was what you need to do to stop COVID."

In the early days of the pandemic, DeSantis ordered bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days and restaurants to only seat half of their capacity. Restaurants and food establishments also were forced to stop offering dine-in service.

Stay-at-home orders came in April 2020.

Such emergency orders and the "extraordinary measures" were no longer justifiable following the rollout of vaccines, the governor said in May 2021 while signing an order to suspend local emergency orders.

Florida has reported 7.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 86,850 deaths.

