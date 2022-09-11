Arizona's governor race: Hobbs ahead of Lake by 34K votes

Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake, but it could still be a few days before all ballots are counted.

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs.

As of 6 p.m, Saturday, Hobbs is ahead by 34,742 votes.

Both candidates announced they would seek the state’s top office back in June 2021.

Their campaigns coming to a close Tuesday night, however, ballots still continue to be counted.

Current public affairs consultant Chuck Coughlin has run republican campaigns in the past but said he’s now unaffiliated.

As for what each campaign could have done better, Coughlin said Hobbs’ campaign wasn’t aggressive enough.

“She never really asked people for their vote,” Coughlin said.

“It was almost a reactionary campaign, the whole time letting Lake dictate the pace and letting the voters decide if they wanted to accept Lake as a candidate.”

However, Coughlin said Lake’s campaign was aggressive.

“The tonality of the debate, her complete lack of rapport with the media, like she's made the media the enemy. That's a Trump thing to do. It's not helpful when you're trying to broaden your appeal to a broader cross-section of the electorate,” Coughlin said.

It’s the record number of early ballot drop-offs on election day in Maricopa County, Coughlin believes, will have an impact.

“I expect those votes, those votes that people who drop off on election day to act like Election Day voters, which overwhelming, you know, went strongly for the Republican ticket yesterday,” Coughlin said.

Kari Lake

“Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth, courage, and integrity back to the state capitol," Lake said about her plans.

Despite her conservative policy agenda, Lake has faced criticism that she hasn’t always held these same views.

Throughout her campaign, Lake has relentlessly promoted the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. She claims it's her number 1 issue.

In July, Lake fired up a crowd in Prescott Valley calling politicians “spineless” as she continued to promote debunked election theories.

"They sat there, and they did nothing as our elections were stolen from us. How dare they," Lake said.

Republicans say they're motivated by boosting faith in elections, not returning Trump to power or helping his allies.

For her part, Lake said last month that she would certify the 2024 election if courts did not substantiate any official election challenges. That answer runs counter to her message through much of her campaign, when she said she would not have certified the 2020 results despite courts rejecting all challenges.

Katie Hobbs

Hobbs is currently the state’s current top elections official

“It’s about getting the job done,” Hobbs said.

It’s been the 2020 election that’s kept Hobbs in front of the camera after conspiracy theories and a partisan election review made headlines.

Hobbs is a native Arizonan and was a social worker before first being elected to office in 2010 as a State Representative. Later, Hobbs served as the State Senate Minority leader.

A piece of her time in that position made its way to the courts, where State Senate Policy Advisor Talonya Adams won lawsuits arguing that she was discriminated against by the State Senate.

Hobbs was Adams's ultimate boss and one of the leaders who made the decision to fire Adams in 2015.

“I believe it’s because I was African American that I was dismissed,” Adams told 12 News in 2019. “I also think it was in retaliation for requesting a raise.”

Hobbs did apologize in a video message posted on social media in December 2021.

Hobbs said she has several things she’d like to see changed in the state, and her priority would depend on the legislature elected in November.

“There's a lot of things I like to roll back, restrictions that have been put into place, a proactive agenda to move us forward as a state, address our water crisis, fix our school system, address rising costs. I think these are issues that we can put partisan politics aside to do if there's legislators that are willing to do that. No matter what, those are the things I'm going to fight for,” Hobbs said

