The unofficial results are in.

TEXAS, USA — Voters across Texas have been casting their ballots and waiting for poll results to be finalized.

The last call for voting was 7 p.m. May 6 and unofficial results have since been released to the public.

In Abilene, current Place 4 Council Member Weldon Hurt has been elected as mayor.

The majority of San Angelo voters were in favor of propositions A, B, and C which all focus on various concerns regarding the role of the chief of police.