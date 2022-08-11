Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state

Get the latest Texas Election results here, as soon as they are reported across the state.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here.

And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.

Our election results page will update in real-time as the results are provided. Here are the links you need:

Live Texas Election Coverage

WFAA's live digital show started at 6:50 p.m., where we're following race results, check in with our reporters who are positioned across Texas and chat with political experts on the impact of this midterm election.

You can watch the coverage on WFAA+, WFAA's YouTube channel or on wfaa.com.

Key Texas Election races

Other notable races on the ballot include Texas Land Commissioner, as well as multiple U.S. and state representative seats.

U.S. Election Results Map

We'll have an updated "balance of power" map for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives here as results are reported and elections are called Tuesday night and through the week.

