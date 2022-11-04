Want to watch your Texas county's votes get counted? You can do so here.

Early voting ballots were being processed and counted Tuesday at election offices across the state.

TEXAS, USA — Texas election workers were plenty busy Tuesday -- before the polls even closed.

All Election Day long, early voting ballots were being processed and counted at election offices across the state on Tuesday -- and in most cases, especially in the state's largest counties, a livestream was provided of the process.

Here are the links available to watch votes get counted across the state:

In Texas, counties can begin processing absentee and mail ballots early, and counties with more than 100,000 people can start counting early votes once early voting ends.

"All the large counties basically start processing so that by election day, at 7p.m., they're ready to release their election results," said Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet.

Some states, such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, do not allow absentee ballots to be processed until election day.

“That's why you see some of those states being delayed in getting the results out because it's inputs and outputs, just processing the ballots and getting everything finished in a 12 hour period,” Sherbet said. “It's very difficult to do.”

Counties have up to six days to review and process provisional ballots and determine if they should be counted.

Military ballots, so long as they were mailed by Election Day and received within that six-day period, must be counted, Sherbet said.

Ballots posted-marked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. the following day are counted, too.