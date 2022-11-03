What do I need to bring to vote in Texas?

TEXAS, USA — The Nov. 8 election is going to be a big one for Texas, with the governor's seat and every U.S. Representative's seat on the ballot.
So, what do you need to bring in order to cast your ballot?
County elections website
You can also check for that information on many county elections websites, some of which include interactive maps to help you find the closest location.
County websites will also often have more information on your local elections and voting.
Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for a complete list.
What to bring to a polling site to vote
To vote in person in Texas, you must present a valid photo ID. Below is a list of valid forms of identification:
- Texas driver licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. military identification card that contains the person's photograph
- U.S. citizenship certificate that contains the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport
Here’s a list of what to bring if you do not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity.
If you are unable to present a valid photo ID but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.