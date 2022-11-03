What do I need to bring to vote in Texas?

The Nov. 8 election is a big one for the state. Are you prepared to vote?

TEXAS, USA — The Nov. 8 election is going to be a big one for Texas, with the governor's seat and every U.S. Representative's seat on the ballot.

So, what do you need to bring in order to cast your ballot?

County elections website

You can also check for that information on many county elections websites, some of which include interactive maps to help you find the closest location.

County websites will also often have more information on your local elections and voting.

Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for a complete list.

What to bring to a polling site to vote

To vote in person in Texas, you must present a valid photo ID. Below is a list of valid forms of identification:

Texas driver licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military identification card that contains the person's photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate that contains the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Here’s a list of what to bring if you do not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity.