Report: FBI to search Pence's Carmel home, Washington office

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's Carmel home for classified documents, according to CNN.

The search comes after one of Pence's lawyers found more than a dozen documents and turned them over to the FBI. A source told CNN the FBI would also search Pence's office in Washington.

"The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last month.

After the discovery, Pence told the crowd at Florida International University that he he takes "full responsibility" for the documents, saying he hadn't been aware that the documents were in his residence, but his lack of knowledge wasn't an excuse.

(NOTE: The video above is a January 2023 report after the initial finding of the documents.)

A source told CNN the documents were "lower level" and did not have any "sensitive compartmented information" or "special access programs" markings.

The FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence's house in Indiana.

Earlier in January, the FBI searched President Joe Biden's Delaware home and found six documents containing classification markings.