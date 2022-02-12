French President Macron meets with Elon Musk during U.S. visit

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron met with Twitter CEO Elon Musk during his U.S. visit, according to Macron's Twitter.
The French President mentioned the meeting in several tweets. He started a Twitter thread by saying, "this afternoon, I met with Elon Musk, and we had a clear and honest discussion."
Macron says in the thread that he talked to Musk about violent extremist content and protecting children online.
The French President also tweeted a photo of him with Musk in a conference room, saying that they exchanged ideas on green projects like manufacturing electric vehicles and batteries.
Macron did not say where the photo was taken.
