Do the impeachment trial rules help or hurt Ken Paxton?

Travis County GOP chair and veteran political consultant Matt Mackowiak shares what he thinks about the rules.

AUSTIN, Texas — After two days of closed-door meetings, The Texas Senate settled on what the impeachment trial for suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton will look like.

The rules resolution passed by a 25-3 vote. Senators Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin), Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) and Paxton’s wife, Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) voted against the adoption of the 31 rules in the resolution.

The question many are asking is whether these rules help or hurt Paxton’s case.

“Overall, the Paxton defense team should be satisfied. And reasonably happy. They’re going to get witnesses. They’re going to have the ability to question witnesses,” chair of the Travis County Republican Party – and long-time political consultant Matt Mackowiak said on Inside Texas Politics.

Mackowiak also said Paxton’s defense attorneys would have liked to have Paxton’s wife vote on his impeachment.

The impeachment resolution included one that excluded Angela Paxton from voting and participating in closed deliberations. However, she is required to attend the trial.

Paxton’s defense team will also have the opportunity to ask for summary judgment. Mackowiak thinks that is unlikely to be successful. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants this to be fair and wants the Senate to go through the whole process.

Paxton is required to attend his own trial. Mackowiak wonders if he will testify in his own defense, and thinks it will risky if he does.

“That’s high risk, high reward. Generally, you don’t put the defendant on the stand unless you think that the jury is at risk of finding a guilty verdict,” said Mackowiak.