Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?

Fort Worth State Rep. Craig Goldman says property tax reduction may not be sustainable without changing the appraisal process.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers.

But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question.

“We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We know that’s one of the biggest complaints our constituents talk about every single day with us. We feel it too. But we have to make it sustainable,” Goldman told us on Inside Texas Politics.

The Fort Worth Republican says there’s no point in giving Texans a property tax cut for one or two years only to have to raise it again a year or two after that.

And because many homeowners never even feel a property tax reduction, because their homes keep rising in value, Goldman says appraisal reform will likely be debated as well.

But he cautions that it’s still early in the process.