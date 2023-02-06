Florida congressman yells 'F--- Ron DeSantis' at concert

Maxwell Frost joined Paramore onstage during their concert in Washington, D.C. on Friday when the lead singer asked if he had a message to share with the crowd.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost, D-Fla, sent a strong explicit message to Gov. Ron DeSantis while onstage at a Paramore concert, yelling "F--- Ron DeSantis! F--- fascism! And lead with love."

The 26-year-old Congressman joined the band onstage during their concert in Washington, D.C. on Friday when the lead singer asked if he had a message to share with the crowd.

lol they’re so mad 😂😂 https://t.co/GxPRzWa8SU — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

In response to a video of him performing, Frost also wrote, "Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS."