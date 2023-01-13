Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeals COVID-19 executive orders

On Friday, January 13, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order to repeal COVID-19 executive orders issued during the pandemic.

The action repealed the following five COVID-19 executive orders:

Executive Order No. 20-11: was effective as of March 30, 2020, and created the Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Steering Committee

Executive Order No. 20-17: was effective as of April 13, 2020, and created the Governor's Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response

Executive Order No. 20-21: was effective as of April 21, 2020, and created the Governor’s COVID-19 Testing Advisory Group

Executive Order No. 20-28: was effective as of May 26, 2020, and created the Governor’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Board

Executive Order No. 20-50: was effective as of November 13, 2020, and created the Governor’s COVID-19 Winter Task Force

In addition to this, Governor Sanders ordered that the Arkansas Department of Health establish a process of prioritizing and promoting other public health challenges.

Sanders called the executive orders "obsolete" and said the state government has "prioritized COVID-19 disproportionally" and claimed that it "allowed other health concerns like addiction, cancer screenings, diabetes, and mental health to worsen."

"As Governor, I will always put the health, safety, and well-being of Arkansans first. President Biden declared the ‘pandemic is over’ during an appearance on ‘60 minutes’ last year," she said.

Sanders claimed that it was time for Arkansas and America "to get back to normal."

A total of 12,750 people have died due to COVID-19 in Arkansas since the pandemic began.

As of January 13, there 5,677 active cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.