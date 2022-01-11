North Texas congressman, former NFL linebacker Colin Allred recognizes Damar Hamlin on House floor

"Damar’s perseverance has inspired millions, and once again highlighted the generosity and fundamental goodness of the American people," Allred said.

WASHINGTON — North Texas congressman and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred took some time on the U.S. House floor Thursday to recognize Damar Hamlin as the Buffalo Bills safety was released from a hospital.

It's been nearly two weeks since Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old continues to make progress in his recovery, a welcoming sight for fans and players. After spending a week at a Cincinnati hospital, Hamlin returned to Buffalo, where he spent several more days in a hospital there.

Allred, whose congressional district covers much of Dallas County, celebrated Hamlin's ongoing recovery on the House floor on Thursday alongside fellow congressman Burgess Owens, who is also a former NFL player.

"With news that Damar Hamlin has finally been released from the hospital, I’m honored to join my fellow NFL alumni, congressman Owens, to lead a moment in recognizing Damar Hamlin’s inspiring story on the floor of the people’s House," Allred said.

Football brings us together, something we could learn a thing or two about here in Congress. Hamlin's perseverance in his recovery has been an inspiration to the whole country and I was proud to honor him today with my colleague on the House floor.

"Football does have some downsides, but it also has the power to bring us together to remind us of what really matters," the North Texas congressman added. "Damar’s perseverance has inspired millions, and once again highlighted the generosity and fundamental goodness of the American people."

Since Hamlin's injury, Allred has commented on his thoughts about football and how that Jan. 2 incident has shined a light on the negative effects of the sport.

When speaking to CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Allred said he doesn't think his two sons will be playing football. Allred played for the NFL's Tennessee Titans for four seasons from 2007 to 2010.

"Every NFL player goes into every game praying to come through that game okay because we know it's a violent game. These are big, fast, strong men," Allred said when asked about Hamlin's injury. "A freak accident happened there. One that I think shocked the country, shocked the world. That's the downside of football."