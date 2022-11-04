Texas Elections: Tracking results for comptroller and agriculture, land and railroad commissioners

Several other statewide races are on the midterm ballot aside from the high-profile matchup for governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.

Texas Comptroller

Republican Glenn Hegar leads Democratic challenger Janet Dudding early in the campaign for the state's chief financial officer, having collected 63% of ballots with just a few hundred Texas polling locations reporting.

In addition to overseeing the state's financial accounts, the comptroller manages hundreds of state contracts on behalf of other agencies and provides forecasts on the state’s revenue and economy for the Legislature.

The race is widely considered to be a low-information race for a powerful position overseeing a state budget that reached $265 billion for the 2022-23 biennium.

Hegar, 51, has made increasingly provocative moves in recent weeks, challenging financial companies he says are anti-oil and gas and threatening budget sanctions against Harris County over law enforcement funding, among other attention-grabbing actions that align with GOP party planks.

Texas Land Commissioner

Republican Dawn Buckingham leads her opponents early in the campaign to head up the Texas General Land Office, having collected 63% of early ballots.

The land commissioner heads the Texas General Land Office, the oldest public agency in the state. It manages public land across the state and plays a role in preserving some of its wildlife. The GLO also helps fund public schools in Texas by contributing to and handling the Texas Permanent School Fund, a statewide education endowment worth more than $48 billion, making it the largest in the country.

The office is responsible for managing and distributing natural disaster relief funding, including billions of dollars Congress appropriated after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and has managed the Alamo since 2011. The land commissioner also chairs the Veterans Land Board, which oversees nine veterans’ homes and four veterans’ cemeteries.

While no Texas Democrat has won statewide office since 1994, Kleberg had nearly 1.5 times as much campaign cash on hand than Buckingham at the end of September, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed Tuesday. He had more than $860,000 in his campaign coffers, compared to her $600,000.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner

Republican Sid Miller leads early on with 63% of the Texas vote, as he looks to hold off Democratic challenger Susan Hays.

The agriculture commissioner is mostly concerned with supporting Texas farmers and overseeing the agriculture industry, which includes the regulation of equipment like weights and measuring devices. They also head up oversight of programs for school lunches and initiatives to address hunger.

Miller and Hays can both legitimately claim deep Texas roots, but from those roots grew two diametrically opposed politicians now running against each other for Texas agriculture commissioner. Their visions of government, and its responsibilities, are worlds apart. They want better for Texas, but paint different pictures of what that is.

With his signature cowboy hat and pressed blue jeans, Miller, 67, is the old-school image of a Texas cowboy. He was drawn to the Republican Party because he saw it as the party of freedom.

Hays, 53, is a headstrong Democrat and an equal rights lawyer who has fought for women, pregnant minors and Texas voters. Her political ideologies are driven by her lessons in vacation Bible school and growing up around politicians whom she considered good examples for public service.

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian leads Democrat Luke Warford and two other candidates early on as he looks to secure a second six-year term as a member of the Texas Railroad Commission.

Like any Democrat running for statewide office, Warford comes in as an underdog: All three railroad commissioners are Republicans; a Democrat hasn’t won any statewide office since the 1990s. Warford is focusing his campaign on last year’s power grid failure — when a winter storm knocked out lights and heat for millions of Texans for days and left hundreds of people dead — by trying to connect the catastrophe to the Railroad Commission and Christian’s leadership.