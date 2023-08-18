Gov. Abbott speaks at Young Republican National Convention in Dallas

The Texas governor spoke at the Young Republican National Conference. A political science expert said politicians are already ramping up for the 2024 election.

DALLAS — On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address at the Young Republican National Convention in Dallas. It kicked off a conference weekend for 18 to 40-year-old Republicans.

"It seems like everybody here from out of state is adapting to the weather just fine," Abbott laughed.

There were approximately 800 people at the event, the largest number they've had. People traveled from across the country to attend.

Abbott said, "As young Republicans, you all are now the architects of the future of the GOP."

Hayden Padgett, co-chairman of the National Young Republicans, said, "It was good to have all of our members from across the country who have never seen him before and never heard from him before have a chance to understand what has allowed us to be successful here in Texas."

The University of Texas at Arlington Political Science Professor Tom Marshall said it's not surprising to see the governor speak at this event. "These conventions are the warm-up to the 2024 presidential and statewide elections. It's important for state officials to get out there in front of committed party leaders."

Marshall said, "It's important in two ways. First, in a general election, it's important to not lose on-sided, to improve your margin, to build up enthusiasm. And the second thing is, that's where volunteers come from. These people are the future of the Republican Party, just as young Democrats would be the future of the Democrat Party.

Padgett said, "What we're doing here allows us to make sure when we come into the 2024 election and we're trying to take back the Senate, we're trying to take back the White House, we're ready for it."