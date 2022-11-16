x
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and State Rep. Joe Moody have both filed bills in their respective chambers that aim to change gun laws.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. 

Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed.

KVUE is taking a look at some of the policies lawmakers want to pass. First, we're looking at bills filed in response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde this past May.

Democratic State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, filed Senate Bill 146, which would establish the Uvalde victim's compensation fund. Each family that lost a loved one would receive $7.7 million, people physically injured in the attack would get $2.1 million and people with mental or emotional disabilities as result of the attack would get $250,000.

Gutierrez also filed Senate Bill 145 to raise the age to purchase, sell or give someone a gun in Texas from 18 to 21. 

Over in the Texas House, El Paso Democrat Rep. Joe Moody filed House Bill 22 to require gun retailers to file a report with the Texas Department of Public Safety any time they sell more than one firearm to someone within five consecutive days or when someone buys three detachable magazines.

Those reports would have to be sent to DPS before the sale goes through, and DPS would have 24 hours to tell the local sheriff's office about the sale.

It's a long road for a bill to become law, and that journey begins when the session convenes on Jan. 10. Read about some of the other bills that have already been filed.

