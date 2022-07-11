Election observers will be in Harris County to monitor federal voting rights compliance

Election observers will be spread out in Harris County on Election Day to monitor compliance with federal voting rights.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — When polls open on Tuesday, some voters in Texas will have extra sets of eyes on them.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will send election observers to Harris County on Election Day to monitor compliance with federal voting rights.

Federal monitors will also be in Waller and Dallas counties. In addition to the three Texas counties, federal monitors will also be spread out across 61 jurisdictions in 23 other states.

Top Democratic elected officials in Harris County, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Judge Lina Hidalgo, requested the federal monitors last month after the Republican-led Texas Secretary of State’s office announced it would send election inspectors and an Attorney General task force to Harris County to make sure things were done properly.

Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said federal monitors typically look at the processes and procedures that go along with voting. While he said he hasn't directly spoken with the DOJ about the observers, he does have an idea of what they'll be doing.

“They’ll watch and monitor curbside voting. They’ll watch and monitor what electioneering folks are doing out within 100 foot and outside of the 100 foot. And basically, they’ll just make notes and if they see something wrong, they’ll let us know that they saw something wrong,” Tatum said.

Tatum said the Texas Secretary of State monitors and trainers have been "a tremendous help."

“One of the things they saw was that some of our judges didn’t hang the instruction signs properly at the polling location,” Tatum said. “They’ve been observing how Central Count and the Central Count board has been processing mail ballots and processing the early vote results that’s been returned.”

The DOJ will take complaints of possible voting rights violations through a call center.