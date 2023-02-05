Virginia State Senate passes resolution praising Newport News teacher Abby Zwerner for her bravery

The resolution was introduced by State Senator Tommy Norment, and lists all 40 members of the State Senate as patrons.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Senate has passed a resolution praising injured Newport News teacher Abby Zwerner for her bravery in the face of a child shooting her in her own classroom.

The resolution - SR 104 - was introduced by State Senator Tommy Norment, and lists all 40 members of the State Senate as patrons. It passed on a voice vote.

The resolution reads: "despite life-threatening injuries, Abby Zwerner ushered her students to safety in another room and was the last person to exit the classroom where the shooting took place; no students were injured," and "then alerted the school administrator to call for assistance."

Zwerner continues to recover at home from a gunshot wound she received when she was shot by a six-year-old student with what have been described as behavioral problems in her own classroom. She's been hailed as a hero by many.

This is the text of the resolution:

WHEREAS, Abigail Zwerner, an educator at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, demonstrated her devotion to the safety of her students during a school shooting in January 2023; and

WHEREAS, Abigail “Abby” Zwerner graduated from James Madison University in 2019 and earned a master’s degree from James Madison University’s College of Education the following year; and

WHEREAS, Abby Zwerner hails from a family of educators and teaches first grade at Richneck Elementary School, where she is highly admired by her colleagues for her enthusiasm in and out of the classroom and her passion for lifelong learning; and

WHEREAS, on January 6, 2023, Abby Zwerner sustained injuries to her hand and chest when she was shot while teaching class; and

WHEREAS, despite life-threatening injuries, Abby Zwerner ushered her students to safety in another room and was the last person to exit the classroom where the shooting took place; no students were injured; an

WHEREAS, Abby Zwerner then alerted the school administrator to call for assistance; she subsequently received care and has begun recovering from her injuries; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED by the Senate of Virginia, That Abigail Zwerner hereby be commended for her heroic actions during a school shooting incident at Richneck Elementary School in January 2023; and, be it