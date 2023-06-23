Y'all-itics: Do the impeachment trial rules help or hurt Ken Paxton?

Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is required to attend his own impeachment trial. But will he testify? What will his defense be?

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is required to attend his own impeachment trial. And his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton, will have no say in deliberations.

That's what we learned this week as a special Texas Senate committee on Wednesday adopted 31 rules for Paxton's upcoming impeachment trial.

Plenty of questions still loom about what else we can expect of the trial once it begins later this year -- at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5, to be exact.

Will Paxton himself testify? What will his defense be?