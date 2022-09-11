Y'all-itics: More of the same? A look at the midterms and what the election results mean for the future of Texas

Where do Texas Republicans and Democrats go from here? Y'all-itics takes a deeper look in this special post-election episode.

DALLAS — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Texas Republicans swept every statewide office on Tuesday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott even won by a similarly wide margin as he did four years ago, but this time against an opponent with much better name recognition and fundraising ability.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton also kept their positions after big wins over their Democratic challengers. It seemed some prominent Republicans' endorsement of Democrat Mike Collier for lieutenant governor wasn't enough.

Texas Republicans said they could also sweep three congressional seats in South Texas, but they’re projected to win only one congressional district there.

And after yet another brutal election for Texas Democrats, where do they go next? How about Beto O’Rourke?

For this special election hangover episode of Y’all-itics, the Jasons assembled one of the best teams of political analysts in Texas to explain what the results mean for the future of Texas.

Oh, and we go there -- 2024 presidential talk officially starts now.

Special guests: