Raccoon found in Santa Rita area being tested for rabies

Posts about the raccoon have been circulating on social media since early this week.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A raccoon suspected of carrying rabies has been euthanized and is being submitted for testing, according to San Angelo Animal Control.

The raccoon was initially spotted in the Santa Rita neighborhood by residents, who called animal control and took to social media to spread the word.

Symptoms for rabies in animals include confusion and disorientation, leg paralysis or difficulty walking, wet and tangled hair, significant aggression, and loud, unusual noises. Rabid raccoons may also foam at the mouth and have watery eyes.

While there’s no confirmation of rabies in the animal at this time, San Angelo Animal Shelter’s Morgan Chegwidden said the incident highlights the importance of keeping four-legged family members protected.

“Residents should avoid contact with wild animals and ensure their domestic pets are current on rabies vaccines,” Chegwidden said.

Here are some steps provided by Texas Health and Human Services if you are bitten by a possibly rabid animal: