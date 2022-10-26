Red Ribbon Week aims to educate young people about addiction

"Kids don’t love to hear the word 'no,' so you gotta go beyond that and tell them why.”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Red Ribbon Week, a nationwide campaign organized by the National Family Partnership, kicked off Monday and several local organizations are working in the community to spread the word.

Established in 1985 as a way to steer children away from drugs and addiction, the program aims to give parents the tools to open conversations and explain the very real consequences of drug and alcohol use.

Among other local nonprofits, Safe Kids San Angelo has been providing presentations this week at schools across the Concho Valley.

“A big part of what we do at these presentations is show kids why they should say no, right? Kids don’t love to hear the word 'no,' so you gotta go beyond that and tell them why.” Safe Kids San Angelo Coordinator Jamie Harden said. “We ultimately tell them that drug and alcohol use will inevitably ruin their lives. Sadly, it ruins families, it ruins friendships and it ruins futures, so that's a big part of what we do.”