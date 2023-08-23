Another Florida Buc-ee's? Report indicates next possible location

Nothing is set in stone yet, but documents acquired by the TCPalm show plans for a 73,000-square-foot building with 120 fueling stations.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Buc-ee's empire may once again be expanding in the Sunshine State.

The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following already has two locations in Florida — one in St. Augustine and another in Daytona Beach — with a third massive location scheduled to open in 2025 in Ocala.

With a planned 80,000-square-foot travel center, that third location is set to take the crown for the "World's Largest Buc-ee's."

And according to some reports, plans are in the works for a fourth Buc-ee's location in Fort Pierce.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but documents acquired by the TCPalm show plans for a 73,000-square-foot building with 733 parking stalls, 11 bus parking stalls and 120 fueling stations — plenty of space for Buc-ee's signature Texas barbeque, rows of snacks and a selection of one-of-a-kind beaver-adorned merchandise.

As the newspaper reports, "Buc-ee's" wasn't mentioned by name at the St. Lucie County planning meeting, but "it was understood at the meeting what it was." The conceptual plan renderings acquired by the TCPalm also have notations that read “Buc-ee’s — Fort Pierce, FL” and “Buc-ee’s, Ltd.”

The first Florida Buc-ee's opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine. The second opened just a month later in Daytona Beach with the help of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the time, the governor said Buc-ee's is "like the Shangri-La of service stations" with its friendly staff, pristine bathrooms and various accommodations.

The convenience store offers thousands of snack, drink and meal options for on-the-go travelers and Floridians alike. Some fan favorites are homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets and fresh pastries.