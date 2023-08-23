x
5 injured, 1 critically, when a wall collapses at a Massachusetts construction site

Five workers were injured, one of them critically, when a wall at a home under construction in Massachusetts collapsed on them Wednesday morning.
This image provided by the Bedford Fire Department shows debris after a wall collapse at a residential construction site in Bedford, Mass.

BEDFORD, Massachusetts — Five workers were injured, one of them critically, when a wall at a home under construction in Massachusetts collapsed on them Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The construction workers were trapped in the collapse in Bedford at about 7:30 a.m. and after they were extricated all five were taken to the hospital, one with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

No other details were released at the time. 

Bedford is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Boston.

