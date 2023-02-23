DeSantis proposes tougher policies to prevent illegal immigration in Florida

The proposed legislation would increase penalties for human smuggling and make it harder for migrants to work illegally in the state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in Jacksonville to take a stand against what he calls "Biden's Border Crisis."

"This country is unable to control its own borders. We've seen millions of people come across illegally over the last two-plus years," the Florida governor said.

He touted actions the state has taken in recent months in response to the "unprecedented level of migrant landings on our shores," including the expansion of the migrant relocation program responsible for the controversial migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

"You can’t just have hundreds of people dumped down in southern Florida and think that that’s a sustainable thing. So, we’ve made a big difference and we’re gonna continue to make a big difference," DeSantis said.

The governor then unveiled proposals aimed at further toughening Florida's policies against illegal immigration.

They include increasing the penalty for human smuggling to a third-degree felony, and a second-degree felony if there are "aggravating circumstances." This policy would charge people with a separate offense for each individual transported, concealed or harbored.

DeSantis' initiative would also require all Florida employers to use E-Verify to determine employment eligibility. Currently, businesses can either use the online program or physical documents like the I-9.

"If you have the ability to have different types of enticements, you’re gonna end up having more people that are gonna wanna come illegally. If you remove the enticement of employment, then they’re not gonna wanna come illegally to the state of Florida," he said.

The governor said there are non-profits that undermine state law by helping migrants obtain ID cards even when they are prohibited from getting driver's licenses. In response to this, the proposed legislation would ban local governments from providing funds to issue ID cards to people who enter the state illegally.

It would also invalidate all out-of-state licenses issued to people who are not U.S. citizens.

DeSantis' attack on President Biden's immigration policies comes just days after the Biden administration unveiled a strict new asylum policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Under the policy, the U.S. will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through.

While stopping short of a total ban, it imposes severe limitations on asylum for any nationality except Mexicans, who don’t have to travel through a third country to reach the U.S.

The measure is almost certain to face legal challenges. President Donald Trump pursued a similar ban in 2019 but a federal appeals court prevented it from taking effect.