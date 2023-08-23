'Fowl felon': Florida deputies looking for suspected pigeon thief

The alleged thief stole the birds on Aug. 14.

REDDICK, Fla. — Central Florida deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing homing pigeons worth $2,100, according to a new release.

The alleged thief stole the birds around 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 14 from a home located 18760 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted images from surveillance video of the "fowl felon" on their Facebook page.

BIRDWATCHERS UNITE! Can you identify this man? Please help us find this fowl felon. This lively, masked marauder stole... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

"Now we need you – our eagle-eyed readers – to help us identify this pigeon pirate. When we catch him, we can’t tar-and-feather him, but we can make him the next jailbird to roost at the Marion County Jail," deputies wrote.