Residential structure fire causes $60K in damages

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. Monday the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 2700 block of S 10th St.

Fire crews arrived to find a single-family residence fully involved with fire. A defensive attack was made to protect other nearby residences. Firefighters were able to contain the original structure which was a complete loss.

There were two occupants home when the fire occurred. Both occupants and their pets were able to safely exit the structure.