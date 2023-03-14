Residential structure fire causes $60K in damages

At approximately 11:48 p.m. Monday the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 2700 block of S 10th St.
Fire crews arrived to find a single-family residence fully involved with fire. A defensive attack was made to protect other nearby residences. Firefighters were able to contain the original structure which was a complete loss.
There were two occupants home when the fire occurred. Both occupants and their pets were able to safely exit the structure.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damages are estimated at $60,000.