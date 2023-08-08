x
Residential structure fire causes "total loss" in Abilene

Credit: Julian - stock.adobe.com

At just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Sewell Street in reference to a residential structure fire. 

According to an AFD press release, crews noted heavy fire involvement on arrival that had consumed the primary structure and a neighboring structure that the fire was spreading to. The extension was quickly brought under control limiting the damage to the neighboring home.

The primary structure was a total loss due to the fire resulting in approximately $35,000 in damages.

The secondary structure suffered approximately $15,000 in damages as a result of the fire.

All occupants were displaced due to the damages and the American Red Cross was notified for assistance.

The fire is still under investigation.

