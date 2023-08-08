Residential structure fire causes "total loss" in Abilene

At just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Sewell Street in reference to a residential structure fire.
According to an AFD press release, crews noted heavy fire involvement on arrival that had consumed the primary structure and a neighboring structure that the fire was spreading to. The extension was quickly brought under control limiting the damage to the neighboring home.
The primary structure was a total loss due to the fire resulting in approximately $35,000 in damages.
The secondary structure suffered approximately $15,000 in damages as a result of the fire.
All occupants were displaced due to the damages and the American Red Cross was notified for assistance.
The fire is still under investigation.