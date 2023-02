The incident was not made public to parents until last week.

RISING STAR, Texas — Rising Star Superintendent Robby Stuteville has resigned following an incident earlier this January in which a student found a firearm left in a school bathroom by Stuteville.

Rising Star ISD Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the resignation and who will be appointed the role of acting superintendent.