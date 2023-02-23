Rising Star superintendent resigns following on-campus firearm incident

The incident was not made public to parents until last week.

RISING STAR, Texas — Update: The Rising Star ISD Board of Trustees formally accepted Robby Stuteville's resignation in a special meeting. Monty Jones, Rising Star Elementary Principal, has been appointed as acting superintendent until someone is employed for the position. In the meantime, he will continue his role as Principal in addition to superintendent responsibilities.

Rising Star Superintendent Robby Stuteville has resigned following an incident earlier this January in which a student found a firearm left in a school bathroom by Stuteville.

The incident was not made public to parents until last week.

Stuteville said he left the firearm in the bathroom for approximately 10 minutes and that two third grade boys found it and reported it to the office.

The district allows two faculty members to be armed on the premises.

Stuteville commended the two students who reported the gun to the office.

Rising Star ISD Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the resignation and who will be appointed the role of acting superintendent in the meantime.