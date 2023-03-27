Roof on Chadbourne building collapses

The building had sustained fire damage years prior to the collapse.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The roof of a building collapsed after heavy rain hit earlier this afternoon in downtown San Angelo.

The building, located at 16 N. Chadbourne St., was vacant at the time of the collapse and no injuries were reported, but traffic on the street was halted for around an hour.

According to San Angelo police, the building had sustained fire damage years prior and the heavy rain likely caused the structure failure.