Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department fire truck possibly totaled by Rolling Pin Fire

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — The Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department's main heavy brush truck was severely damaged Wednesday as crews worked to assist multiple departments trying to contain the Rolling Pin Fire south of Sweetwater along State Highway 70.

According to RVFD a Facebook post, the truck became stuck in sand and was consumed by the blaze.

No injuries were associated with the vehicle fire.