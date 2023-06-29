x
Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department fire truck possibly totaled by Rolling Pin Fire

According to RVFD a Facebook post, the truck became stuck in sand and was consumed by the blaze.
Credit: Roscoe VFD

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — The Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department's main heavy brush truck was severely damaged Wednesday as crews worked to assist multiple departments trying to contain the Rolling Pin Fire south of Sweetwater along State Highway 70.

No injuries were associated with the vehicle fire. 

22:37 UPDATE All fire Depts are released from the fire on south 70. But we have terrible news. One of our main heavy...

Posted by Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

