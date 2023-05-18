SAISD set to roll out Summer Meal Program

Children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy meals, including breakfast and lunch, throughout the summer at no cost.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD will be kicking off its Summer Meal Program once again this year in June.

Through the program, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy meals, including breakfast and lunch, throughout the summer at no cost, by showing up at a participating meal site.

Free meals will be available starting Monday, June 5, through July 7, at participating sites in San Angelo ISD and local Boys and Girls Clubs.

To participate in the free summer meals program, children ages 18 and younger may show up at a program site during the scheduled times. Children do not have to be classified as economically disadvantaged to participate and there is no paperwork to complete.

Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

A complete list of serving sites, dates, and times for the Summer Meals Program is below. All locations are walk-in service only:

Breakfast Sites:

● Bradford Elementary - 2302 Bradford Street ○ Time: 7:15 am - 8:30 am ○ Dates: June 5 - June 30

● Crockett Elementary - 2104 Johnson Avenue ○ Time: 7:15 am - 8:30 am ○ Dates: June 5 - June 30

● Northside Boys & Girls Club - 1802 N. Lillie Street ○ Time: 7:45 am - 8:30 am ○ Dates: June 5 - July 7 (No service on July 4)

● Southside Boys & Girls Club - 2762 Ben Ficklin Street ○ Time: 7:45 am - 8:30 am ○ Dates: June 5 - July 7, 2023 (No service on July 4)

Lunch Sites:

● Bradford Elementary - 2302 Bradford Street ○ Time: 11:00 am - 12:15 pm ○ Dates: June 5 - June 30, 2023

● Crockett Elementary - 2104 Johnson Avenue ○ Time: 11:00 am - 12:15 pm ○ Dates: June 5 - June 30, 2023

● Northside Boys & Girls Club - 1802 N. Lillie Street ○ Time: 11:30am - 12:30pm ○ Dates: June 5 - July 7 (No service on July 4)

● Southside Boys & Girls Club - 2762 Ben Ficklin Street ○ Time: 11:30am - 12:30pm ○ Dates: June 5 - July 7 (No service on July 4)

Menus are subject to change based on supply availability.